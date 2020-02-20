Jennison Associates LLC Has $130.35 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,192 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $130,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,747,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598,498. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

