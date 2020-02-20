Jennison Associates LLC Has $139.98 Million Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.08% of FMC worth $139,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FMC by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,045,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their target price on shares of FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.29. 848,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,339. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

