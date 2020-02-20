Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.53 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Alphabet worth $2,533,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,516.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,477. The company has a market capitalization of $1,041.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,451.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,304.33. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

