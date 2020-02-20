Jennison Associates LLC Has $68.76 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,522 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Proofpoint worth $68,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Proofpoint by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,730,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 174,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,591,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Proofpoint by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 117,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,425. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.71. The company had a trading volume of 362,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

