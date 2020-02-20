Jennison Associates LLC Has $73.91 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,233,139 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $73,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,201,000 after buying an additional 329,577 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,983,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,795.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 159,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

