Jennison Associates LLC Has $75.76 Million Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,902 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Humana worth $75,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 131,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM traded down $7.53 on Thursday, hitting $370.99. 822,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,566. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

