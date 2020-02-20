Jennison Associates LLC Has $84.84 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 445,394 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Ross Stores worth $84,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.81. 1,061,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.59.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

