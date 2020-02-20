Jennison Associates LLC Has $87.71 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 254,198 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $87,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 7,834,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,244,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

