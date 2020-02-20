Jennison Associates LLC Has $88.92 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $88,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 318,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $69,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.13. 2,883,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $286.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

