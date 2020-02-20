Jennison Associates LLC Has $92.38 Million Stock Position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 5.52% of Mobile Mini worth $92,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MINI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 313.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 32.3% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

MINI stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.95. 218,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. Mobile Mini Inc has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

MINI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

