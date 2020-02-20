Jennison Associates LLC Has $96.49 Million Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $96,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 145.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.31.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $188.81. The stock had a trading volume of 641,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average of $170.90. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

