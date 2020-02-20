Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $93,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.58. 6,094,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,990. The company has a market cap of $308.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

