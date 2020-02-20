Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,423 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Enbridge worth $92,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,306. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

