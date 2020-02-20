Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Aqua America worth $111,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Aqua America by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 923,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

