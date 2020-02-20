Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Parker-Hannifin worth $115,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after buying an additional 161,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after buying an additional 138,363 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,815.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,687,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.28. The company had a trading volume of 946,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

