Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,725 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.05% of Planet Fitness worth $70,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,170,000 after buying an additional 621,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,172,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,634,000 after buying an additional 159,071 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $43,316,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.04. 831,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,429. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.