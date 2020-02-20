Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 263,340 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,340 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of Pembina Pipeline worth $88,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 110.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,679,000 after purchasing an additional 523,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 759,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.60%.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

