Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 33,587 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,587 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Cyberark Software worth $82,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 49,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $122.65. 1,161,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,621. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $94.30 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.55.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

