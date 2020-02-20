Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 385,007 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Dollar Tree worth $68,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $93.22. 1,978,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,578. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.