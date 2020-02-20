Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 52,600 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Five Below worth $90,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.