Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 528,780 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,780 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.44% of Conagra Brands worth $73,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 94.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 46.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

