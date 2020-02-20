Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 96,495 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,495 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.81% of Alliant Energy worth $106,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,985. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

