Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 694,616 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,161,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.83% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,860,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after acquiring an additional 85,912 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 390,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 73,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $4,215,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $42,969,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $191,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,640.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,018 shares of company stock worth $24,362,638 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $252.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RNG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

