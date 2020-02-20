Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628,854 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,580,903 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Exelon worth $74,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

EXC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,203. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

