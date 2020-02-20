Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,829,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 102,424 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.18% of Steven Madden worth $78,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1,449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 577,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,488. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.