Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96,514 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Iqvia worth $106,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after purchasing an additional 454,619 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.14. 1,567,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,983. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $130.77 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 169.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

