Jennison Associates LLC Sells 124,929 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 124,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mcdonald’s worth $86,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 60,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 55,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.08. 2,869,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,753. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

