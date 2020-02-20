Jennison Associates LLC Sells 138,321 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 138,321 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Hill-Rom worth $80,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after buying an additional 1,135,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 314,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day moving average of $106.95. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

