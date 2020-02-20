Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,808,725 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,808,725 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Marvell Technology Group worth $93,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,031.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 493.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 647,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.16.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,039. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.