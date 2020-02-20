Jennison Associates LLC Sells 187,555 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187,555 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $71,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.78. 2,326,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.25.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

