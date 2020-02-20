Jennison Associates LLC Sells 220,115 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Centene worth $68,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Centene by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Centene by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Centene by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

