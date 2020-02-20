Jennison Associates LLC Sells 234,391 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 234,391 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.21% of Teladoc Health worth $73,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 319,556 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 610,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

TDOC stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,519. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 1.35.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teladoc Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

