Jennison Associates LLC Sells 241,795 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,462,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 241,795 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Walt Disney worth $1,223,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 33,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 133,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,254. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

