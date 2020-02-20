Jennison Associates LLC Sells 278,819 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,819 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Darling Ingredients worth $70,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 545,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

DAR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. 585,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,570. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

