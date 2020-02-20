Jennison Associates LLC Sells 329,682 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 329,682 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $99,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.09. 692,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,644. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

