Jennison Associates LLC Sells 355,201 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 355,201 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.51% of CDW worth $104,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 83,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.24. The company had a trading volume of 665,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.86. CDW has a 12 month low of $90.53 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

