Jennison Associates LLC Sells 52,545 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,545 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of United Technologies worth $137,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in United Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,930,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,056,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,883. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

