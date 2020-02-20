Jennison Associates LLC Sells 52,714 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,714 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.49% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $75,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.98. 343,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,207. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.31.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTX. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.