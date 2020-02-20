Jennison Associates LLC Sells 554,472 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,532,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 554,472 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Natera worth $85,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 337.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80,015 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,647 shares of company stock worth $11,273,141 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. 395,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.35. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

