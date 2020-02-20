Jennison Associates LLC Sells 589,683 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 589,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.05% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $70,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $331,159.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,335.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,968.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,413 shares of company stock worth $4,039,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,994. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

