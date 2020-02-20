Jennison Associates LLC Sells 912,305 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 912,305 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $83,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after acquiring an additional 535,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 40,745,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,358,492. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

