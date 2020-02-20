Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,498,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,935,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.32% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $80,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFA. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

MFA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,595. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.