Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $98,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,695 shares of company stock valued at $21,475,858. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.45 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

