Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,686 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Equinix worth $107,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Equinix by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Equinix by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total transaction of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,375. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $648.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,823. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.84. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $417.25 and a 1-year high of $654.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.37.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

