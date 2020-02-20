Kcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1.22 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.