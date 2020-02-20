KickCoin (KICK) Price Hits $0.0009

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Kucoin, YoBit, CoinBene, Bibox, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

