KUMBA IRON OR/S Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.36 (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3566 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:KIROY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 7,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495. KUMBA IRON OR/S has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.

Get KUMBA IRON OR/S alerts:

KUMBA IRON OR/S Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.