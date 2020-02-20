L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. L Brands also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.85 EPS.

LB opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. L Brands has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on L Brands to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

