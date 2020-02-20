La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE LZB opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

