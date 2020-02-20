LEOcoin Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $452,390.00 and $1,718.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LEOxChange, C-CEX and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,672.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.96 or 0.02697816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.03906019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00742670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00812777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00095049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010072 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00639287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Bit-Z, LEOxChange and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

